BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Dividend - Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Quarterly Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2019, has been set at 1.305194, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 6.228959 pence per share (USD dividend 8.13 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 February 2019 (to shareholders on the register on 11 January 2019).

23 January 2019

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639