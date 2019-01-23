Robins Kaplan LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew Burke has joined the firm's national Insurance and Catastrophic Loss Practice Group as a partner in the Boston office.

Mr. Burke joins the firm with over 25 years of experience representing clients in high stakes insurance coverage litigation, including those involving property, class actions, professional liability, general liability, and recovery/subrogation. Additionally, he serves as counsel to the Property Insurance Claims Group in the Lloyd's market, acting as coordinating counsel for complex and recurring first-party property claims. His past first-party property work includes litigating claims related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, major flooding events across the U.S., West Virginia mine explosions, Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy, and more.

"Matt comes to us with a great deal of experience in a variety of insurance claim areas," said partner William Erickson, who leads the firm's national Insurance and Catastrophic Loss Group. "His extensive work in the Lloyd's market offers a unique opportunity for the firm to expand our work with London insurers. We are thrilled to have him as a part of our team."

Beyond his work litigating first-party property claims, Mr. Burke also has an active practice representing professional liability insurers. He has successfully handled multiple arbitrations and litigations throughout the U.S. brought by insureds in the managed care, legal, accounting, and other industries and regularly advises insurers on significant professional indemnity claims. He also has an active pro bono practice, including serving as lead attorney in a pro bono civil rights case involving the City of Atlanta, a case that ultimately resulted in changes to police officer training practices.

"I've worked with Robins Kaplan attorneys on many cases throughout my career and have always been impressed with the breadth of knowledge and experience they bring to the table," Mr. Burke said. "Joining this talented team of attorneys gives me a great platform to continue the work I've been doing in the insurance world and help the firm expand their already outstanding work in this practice area."

