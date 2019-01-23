Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") intends to release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9853.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call".

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

