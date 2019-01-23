Lubrizol to Showcase New Coating Technologies at ECS 2019

CLEVELAND, January 23, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces it will exhibit at European Coatings Show (ECS) 2019 in Nürnberg, Germany 19-21 March in Stand 1-554, showcasing several new and innovative polymer and additive technologies that enhance performance of paints and coatings.

Lubrizol's latest innovations, including new Solsperse W-Series water-borne dispersants, new Aptalon polyamide polyurethanes, new dispersants for UV inks and new surface modifier technologies will be a particular focus at the show.

Lubrizol experts will deliver two technical presentations during the conference. Dr. Andrew Shooter will present "Paint it Black: Designing the ultimate dispersant for high-jetness coatings" on Monday, 18 March, 14:30-15:00 in the Kiew room. Dr. Gabor Erdodi will present "Polyamide-based polyurethane water-borne dispersions for direct-to-metal applications" on Tuesday, 19 March, 12:00 - 12:30 in the Shanghai room.

In addition to the technical presentations, Lubrizol will offer product presentations showcasing recent innovations, at designated locations on the exhibit floor throughout the show. Specifics about the products to be highlighted will be published in the ECS presentation schedule closer to the show date.

Lubrizol's exhibit will include technical expert centers, staffed with Lubrizol polymer, additive and surface modifier experts ready to discuss unique customer formulation requirements. Visitors can collaborate with Lubrizol experts on unique solutions to complex coating challenges.

"We will also be showcasing a mobile app in our exhibit that introduces the benefits of our latest technologies via an augmented reality experience," shares Anja Kloth, regional marketing manager. "Formulators can interact with this fun, new tool to explore opportunities to differentiate with advanced performance. Overall, it promises to be an exciting show, and we look forward to meeting with both new and existing customers."

Visit go.lubrizol.com/ECS-2019 (http://go.lubrizol.com/ECS-2019) for additional details about Lubrizol's presence at ECS 2019.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, filtration and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Mike Heil

1 (216) 447-5176

mike.heil@lubrizol.com (mailto:mike.heil@lubrizol.com)

Website: www.lubrizol.com





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

