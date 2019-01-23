Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Commences January 2019 Parbec Drill Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our first drill program for 2019 has commenced at Parbec with drill and crew mobilization, drilling will commence January 23. The first hole in this program will be at the eastern end of the Parbec mineralization, a step out from our last hole in this area.

Results from the December 2018 drilling will be released as available, that program was concentrated in the NW area of the property, targeting shallow mineralization which may be open-pittable, with 7 drill holes.

It is anticipated that the January 2019 program will consist of ~1500m in the eastern and ramp areas of the Parbec Resource, undercutting previous results with deeper holes. In addition to this, two previously drilled holes in the NW will be drilled deeper, assuming access is available, in order to reach the mafic volcanic contact on the northern side of the Cadillac Break (the "hanging wall"). Project sections, consisting of assay and geological data, demonstrates a fairly consistent mineralized zone at the contact with the volcanics. In some instances several holes will have to be resampled in the spring/summer where this contact zone was not sampled.





Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines contained in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

