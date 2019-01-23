Regulatory News:

THE PERNOD RICARD BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Press release Paris, January 23, 2018

Upon the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance, Sustainability Responsibility Committee, Pernod Ricard's (Paris:RI) Board of Directors has created the position of Lead Independent Director. The Board unanimously appointed with immediate effect Mrs. Patricia Barbizet to fulfill the role of Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors considers that Mrs. Barbizet, who is widely-known for her expertise in the field of governance, possesses all the requisite skills and necessary competencies to actively contribute to further guaranteeing Pernod Ricard's balanced corporate governance. Such evolution of Pernod Ricard's governance reflects the company's willingness to strive for continuous improvement.

Mr. Pierre Pringuet, the former President of the AFEP (the French watchdog on governance matters), who had actively participated in the continuous improvement of Pernod Ricard's governance and shaped the transition towards the creation of the role of Lead Independent Director, is therefore stepping down from his role as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Pierre Pringuet, who has been instrumental in transforming Pernod Ricard into the global group that it is today, will remain as a director on the Board.

In accordance with best practices, the Lead Independent Director will be in charge of the Board's shareholder engagement relationship, in particular on corporate governance matters, and willoversee the efficiency of the company's governance and submit proposals to continue to improve and reinforce Pernod Ricard's governance profile. The Lead Independent Director will also chair the Nominations, Governance Sustainability Responsability Committee, in replacement of Mrs. Nicole Bouton who has decided to step down from this position. The Lead Independent Director's role and responsibilities are detailed in the Board of Directors' internal regulations.

Patricia Barbizet has been an independent director of Pernod Ricard since the Shareholders' Meeting held on November 21, 2018. She began her career in 1977 within the Renault Group. In 1989, she joined the Pinault Group as Chief Financial Officer and served, from 1992 to 2018, as Chief Executive Officer of Artémis, the holding company of the Pinault family. From 2014 to 2016, Mrs. Barbizet also held the position of CEO Chairwoman of Christie's International. In addition, she chaired the Investment Committee of the French Strategic Investment Fund (FSI) from 2008 to 2013. Mrs. Barbizet is currently a director of AXA, Fnac Darty and Total. Mrs. Patricia Barbizet has recently been appointed Chairwoman of the French Haut Comité de Gouvernement d'Entreprise (High Committee on Corporate Governance).

Alexandre Ricard stated: "the decision taken by the Board to create the role of Lead Independent Director is the continuity of a thought-process that started in July 2018, following the triennial external review of the Board and the feedback we've received from our long-term shareholders. I am delighted that Patricia Barbizet, an authority on governance matters, has accepted such nomination by the board. We look forward to leveraging her insights and leadership experience to assist Pernod Ricard with the further reinforcement of our governance."

Patricia Barbizet stated: "the evolution of Pernod Ricard's governance reflects the company's willingness to strive for continuous improvement, and I am honoured to assume the newly-created role of Lead Independent Director, which will further enhance Pernod Ricard's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and oversight. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as Pernod Ricard executes its strategic vision to drive significant long-term value for the Group, its shareholders and employees."

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,900 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

