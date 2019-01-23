

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., request that the president delay his planned State of the Union address to Congress next week, dismissing security concerns due to the ongoing government shutdown.



Trump said in a letter sent to Pelosi on Wednesday that he looks forward to seeing her on the evening of January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives.



'It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!' Trump wrote.



Pelosi said in a letter sent to Trump last Wednesday that the speech should be postponed until after the government has re-opened or be delivered to Congress in writing.



The Speaker attributed the request to security concerns, noting both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are not being funded due to the shutdown.



However, Trump told Pelosi the Secret Service and Homeland Security have explained there 'would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the event.'



'Accordingly, there are no security concerns regarding the State of the Union Address,' Trump wrote. 'Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union.'



In a move that was seen by many as payback for requesting the speech be delayed, Trump postponed an overseas trip by Pelosi last Thursday.



'In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,' Trump wrote in a separate letter to Pelosi.



He added, 'I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown.'



The back-and-forth between Trump and Pelosi may not be over, however, as the Speaker could block a vote on the resolution required to convene a Joint Session of Congress and allow the president to speak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX