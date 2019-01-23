Drone Guarder, Inc. DJI Demonstration Video and APP for Windows

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / Drone Guarder, Inc. (OTCQB: DRNG):

DroneGuarder Inc is pleased to announce the demonstration of our DG APP for windows and how DG technology integrates with the DJI Mavic Air Drone. We have released a video showing how our APP controls the DJI drone and works in a semi autonomous way to Demonstrate our technology.

Please click on the link below to watch the DroneGuarder Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHdYY1cAvTI&t=5s

Adam Taylor (CEO of DG) says, 'We are excited to demonstrate our DG APP for windows and show DG Video and how our technology integrates with the DJI Mavic Air drone.'

About Drone Guarder, Inc.

DroneGuarder is an early stage security and surveillance company focusing on commercializing a drone enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution. The solution is app-based and includes a drone, infrared camera, and Android mobile app component: Once an alarm has been triggered, the DroneGuarder™ will immediately take off from a wireless charging pad.

Please visit http://www.droneguarder.com to learn about the company, management and products.

Forward-Looking Statements:

