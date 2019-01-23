

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has agreed to pay $269.2 million to settle lawsuits that accused the company of civil fraud for overbilling federal healthcare programs.



The 'qui tam' action, unsealed by the court on Tuesday, resolves allegations that Walgreens knowingly engaged in fraudulent conduct when it dispensed insulin pens, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.



Two separate settlements involving Walgreens were approved last week by U.S. District Court judges in Manhattan.



An investigation was initiated after two whistle-blowers, both pharmacists, filed lawsuits in 2015 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York under the qui tam provisions of the federal False Claims Act.



Walgreens is alleged to have knowingly bilked Medicare, Medicaid and other government health programs out of millions of dollars by billing for unprescribed, medically unnecessary insulin.



According to the whistle-blowers' complaint, Walgreens did not always adhere to the dosage outlined by the prescribing doctor when filling insulin prescriptions. Instead, the company rather programmed its software to dispense insulin pens in boxes containing five pens, regardless of the patient's needs.



This resulted in Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries routinely receiving more insulin than prescribed and Walgreens was then billing Medicaid for the additional doses.



Under the first settlement, Walgreens will pay $209.2 million to the federal government and other U.S. states to settle allegations of fraudulent over-dispensing of insulin pens at Walgreens pharmacies. New York Attorney General Letitia James said that the State of New York will receive $6.55 million.



The whistle-blowers will be entitled to receive between 15 percent and 25 percent of the government's recovery.



Under the second settlement, Walgreens will pay $60 million to settle claims it overbilled Medicaid by failing to disclose and charge the lower drug prices it offered the public through its prescription savings program.



In a statement responding to the news, Walgreens said it is pleased to have resolved these matters with the Justice Department.



'The company fully cooperated with the government and has admitted no wrongdoing. Walgreens is a company of pharmacists living and working in the communities we serve, and we have always taken the safety and reliability of the medicines our patients need very seriously,' Walgreens said.



The company added, 'We are resolving these matters because we believe it is in the best interest of our customers, patients and other stakeholders to move forward.'



Walgreens said the settlement amounts have been fully reserved for in the Company Consolidated Condensed Financial Statement as of November 30, 2018.



In relation to these matters, Walgreens has entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA) with the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services. The CIA builds upon the company's already existing comprehensive compliance program.



