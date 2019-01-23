

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday, with traders opting for riskier assets on hopes increased stimulus by the Chinese government would help revive growth in the world's second largest economy and ease concerns about global slowdown.



However, the yellow metal settled slightly higher amid uncertainty about Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks and a somewhat subdued dollar.



The dollar index eased by about 0.2%.



Gold futures for February ended up $0.60, at $1,284.00 an ounce.



On Tuesday, gold futures ended up $0.80, at $1,283.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for March settled at $15.380 an ounce, up $0.055 from previous close.



Copper futures for March ended down $0.0050, at $2.6545 per pound.



With some crucial economic data from the U.S. due this week and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement due tomorrow, traders largely refrained from making significant moves.



The ongoing government shutdown in the U.S. is also making traders a bit wary of building up positions in stock as well as commodities markets.



In an interview with CNN, a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump acknowledged the shutdown could lead to a lack of economic growth in the first quarter.



White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett conceded the U.S. could see zero growth if the shutdown continues for the whole quarter.



'It is true that if we get a typically weak first quarter and extended shutdown that we could end up with a number that is very low,' or 'very close to zero,' Hassett said.



However, Hassett predicted the second quarter growth would subsequently be humongous assuming the government reopened.



