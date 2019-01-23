

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.24 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $3.72 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.24 Bln. vs. $0.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.34 - $3.62 Bln



