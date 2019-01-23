Titan Logix Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / Titan Logix Corp., (TSX Venture: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a high technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 23, 2019 (the "AGM"), each of the four nominees proposed as directors were elected as directors.

A total of 10,158,083 common shares, representing 35.6% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The detailed results of the voting for each resulting nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld S. Grant Reeves 9,953,753 99.6% 36,200 0.4% Warren White 7,847,453 78.6% 2,142,500 21.4% Helen Cornett 7,837,453 78.5% 2,152,500 21.5% Alvin Pyke 9,940,953 99.5% 49,000 0.5%

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated Decembers 12, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Subsequent to the annual meeting of shareholders, the newly-elected board of directors of Titan (the "Board") appointed Grant Reeves as Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the Board appointed Helen Cornett (Chair), Warren White and Grant Reeves as members of the Audit Committee and appointed Warren White (Chair), Alvin Pyke and Helen Cornett as members of the Executive Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. ("Titan" or "the Company") is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative fluid measurement and management solutions. The Company's products include Guided Wave Radar (GWR) gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention, primarily for use in the mobile tanker truck market, level gauges for storage tanks, and communication systems for remote alarming and control. Titan's products are mainly used in the upstream/midstream oil and gas industry. Secondary industries for its products include the aviation, waste fluid collection, and chemical industries.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for our customers' SCM.

Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2018 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Contact Information:

Alvin Pyke

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (780) 462-4085

Email: invest@titanlogix.com

www.titanlogix.com

TSX Venture, TLA

SOURCE: Titan Logix Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533431/Titan-Logix-Corp-Reports-Voting-Results-of-Election-of-Directors