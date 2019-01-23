

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $66.1 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $88.1 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71.5 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $561.0 million from $511.7 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $71.5 Mln. vs. $63.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $561.0 Mln vs. $511.7 Mln last year.



