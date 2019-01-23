Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - StableView Asset Management ("StableView") announces the disposition of 13,392,000 common shares in the capital of Clarocity Corporation ("Clarocity"). Before the disposition, StableView exercised control or direction over 122,499,985 common shares ("Shares") on a partially diluted basis representing approximately 35% of Clarocity's outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. After the disposition, StableView exercised control or direction over 109,107,985 Shares on a partially diluted basis representing approximately 31.7% of Clarocity's outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. This represents a decrease of approximately 3.3% in the Shares over which StableView exercises control or direction on a partially diluted basis.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact:

StableView Asset Management Inc.

Attention: Colin Fisher

Telephone: 416-920-8600