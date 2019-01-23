

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $143.31 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $43.87 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. $82.43 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27



