NexusTours begins expansion plan in the United States opening with Florida

CANCÚN, Mexico, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an outstanding leadership as Destination Management Company in Mexico, Caribbean and Central America, operating 18 countries and 52 destinations, NexusTours will announce the opening in Florida to its Travel Partners, media and tourism industry within the framework of FITUR. With the incorporation of this new operation and first opening in the United States, NexusTours integrates to their portfolio new products and services in Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg and Daytona.

Ruben Gutierrez, President Destination Services for Sunwing Travel Group stated: "The incorporation of the United States, starting with the opening of Florida is an important milestone in the 3-year expansion plan with the intention of consolidating the presence of NexusTours in America in a first phase. In addition and thanks to our NexusCube platform, we intend to become the one-stop-shop for our travel partners and their guests, offering online confirmation of all the products that make up our broad portfolio. We hope in 2019 to also become leaders in the distribution for the American market based on our experience, quality of service and product selection".

Travel Partners will be able to access touristic services such as: transportation (shared, private and luxury from all airports and ports) a wide catalog for accommodation with more than 100 self-contracted establishments, a program of activities for all types of travelers, starting from museums and scientific centers, such as the Kennedy Space Center and the Miami Aquarium, access to the famous theme parks like; Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World, and its famous attractions such as Magic Kingdom Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Island of Adventure, Busch Gardens, and many more activities that can be found in the new online distribution platform NexusCube. In addition, each destination will have the most complete customer service available 24/7, for which NexusTours has distinguished itself in quality and satisfaction standards, within the Caribbean and Latin America.

NexusTours attends Fitur with many new features, and in addition to its offer as Local Experts in 19 countries and 56 destinations including all new openings, it also presents the new proposal in technology for distribution of online tourism services NexusCube. Within this platform, agencies can find products and services with immediate confirmation in real time, and the most modern reservation tools that will facilitate the increase of their business and its profitability, such as:



To complement the expansion in the United States, Nexus will shortly announce the opening of New York and Las Vegas, destinations that will join the catalog during the first quarter of this year.

ABOUT US

We are the leading Destination Management Company in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Our operational offices are located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations we serve, our specialty is providing all the in-destination services that our travel partners' clients may require during their trip. This includes an expansive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services including shared, private and luxury transportation from all airports and ports, more than 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service in all of the destinations we serve.

Our main objective is to offer customers exemplary service and differentiated products. Our Nexus Collection catalogue is comprised with more than 600 exclusive activities of added value; as well as our own transportation fleet of modern vehicles ranging from vans to buses, all equipped with free Wi-Fi. We also offer comprehensive customer service for clients with our 24/7 Contact Centre, customer service teams in destination and our Post-Travel department.

Recently, we launched one of the most exciting modern technological solutions for the distribution of touristic services called NexusCube. This new platform will offer our travel partners the best online solutions to increase their business and will allow them to access immediate confirmations for all our services through the following:

Travel Partner Portal: (TPP https://tpp.nexustours.com/login/ Available for professional use through simple registration).

XML integrations with state-of-the-art APIs compatible with the booking systems of any travel agency, tour operator or OTA.

As part of Sunwing Travel Group, our clients include Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group; plus more than 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico and Europe.

