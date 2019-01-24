

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) reported that, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue from continuing operations amounted to 828 million euros according to preliminary figures compared to 939 million euros prior-year quarter, down around 15 percent on a comparable basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 11.3% compared to 18.5%, last year.



OSRAM said the reason for the disappointing revenue development is the accelerated market decline, especially in December 2018. The company said the visibility for the quarters ahead will remain significantly low.



OSRAM said the Managing Board has initiated a number of countermeasures, in particular to increase revenue; considerable structural measures have also been initiated in the Opto Semiconductors business unit.



