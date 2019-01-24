

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan fell into stagnation in December, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.



That's down from 52.6 in December and it lands right on the line that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, exports tumbled at the fastest pace in two and a half years, while production scaled back for the first time since July 2016.



Consumer confident fell to its lowest level in more than six years.



New orders, new export orders, backlogs of work, stocks of purchases, stocks if finished goods and quantity of purchases all decreased, while employment, output prices and input prices increased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX