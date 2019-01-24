

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) plans to eliminate hundreds of employees from its ailing media division, according to the reports, citing a memo to employees from the division's CEO.



Verizon Media Group, the portfolio of media brands that includes Yahoo, AOL and The Huffington Post, plans to lay off about 7% of its staff this week, the reports said.



The cuts will effect roughly 800 employees, based on the division's headcount at the end of 2018.



