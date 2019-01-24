Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Teldar Resources Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Maskell as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. The Company also announces the additions of Kulwant Sandher as Chief Financial Officer and director and Dr. Manpreet Bajwa as director. Robert Clark has been appointed Secretary.

In connection with these appointments, Anita Algie (Director and Chief Financial Officer) and Samantha Stewart (Director) have resigned their positions with the company. The Company wishes to thank Anita Algie and Samantha Stewart for their contributions to the Company over the past several years.

