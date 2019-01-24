Lonely Planet and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Launch the 'Abu Dhabi Adventure Builder' Video Player in First-to-market Partnership

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Experience the magic of Abu Dhabi before setting foot in the city

From today, travellers can experience the majesty of Abu Dhabi before setting foot in the emirate thanks to a new, first-to-market partnership between world-leading travel media company Lonely Planet and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

For the next 12 months, lonelyplanet.com will host the 'Abu Dhabi Adventure Builder' video player at www.lonelyplanet.com/abu-dhabi-adventure-builder, enabling travellers to sculpt their own personal, visual itinerary from afar. Featuring 15 bespoke videos of experiences in and around Abu Dhabi, visitors can add up to five videos to the player at any one time, allowing them to explore the city and its surroundings in a completely new, immersive and personal way before they go.

Lonely Planet's Editorial Director, Tom Hall said, "At Lonely Planet, we are constantly evolving how we provide information and advice for those on the road, so we're excited to introduce this innovative planning tool with DCT Abu Dhabi that allows travellers to experience the city in such a unique way."

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said, "We're excited to partner with Lonely Planet and showcase what our extraordinary emirate has to offer. As we focus more on experiential tourism, we hope the video player serves both as a source of inspiration, as well as an easy way for users to create a tailored plan, suited to their preferences and interests, before they visit Abu Dhabi."

Travellers also have the chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi, by sharing a photo or video of their best adventure through Twitter or Instagram and tagging it with LPAbuDhabi, @LonelyPlanet and @VisitAbuDhabi.

Lonely Planet is a leading travel media company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike.