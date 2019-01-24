Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at 'Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019' in Birmingham, January 29-30

Join Inspirata at Frontiers in Laboratory MedicineEurope, Ltd. confirmed today its participation in Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019and Kantonsspital Aarauof Switzerland as new European customers in 2018, Inspirata is acutely aware of the need to square these requirements. On acquiring Dynamyx, Inspirata immediately set about 'opening-up' the solution and actively soliciting new technical partnerships based on their open API. Inspirata's embrace of solution agnosticism is empowering customers to procure and integrate new technology such as whole-slide scanners, LIMS and image analysis tools with a confidence of compatibility, and further sweat earlier software and hardware investments on the same basis. Mindful of the issues many institutions face when it comes to financing new pathology initiatives, Inspirata has also introduced new commercial mechanisms deliberately designed to enable laboratories to take their first step on their path towards digitization, even in instances in which the funds cannot be made available straightaway.
As Inspirata look ahead to the next twelve months, there is much to be excited about. "We do not consider our customers electing to go digital with us as an end in itself," details Mark. "In addition to acquiring Dynamyx, 2018 also saw us welcome Toronto-based Artificial in Medicine and population health provider Caradigm into the Inspirata family. Pushing the frontiers in pathology represents just one constituent part of our overall effort to provide our customers with an informed longitudinal view of their oncology patients - from diagnosis, through treatment and therapies to outcomes" Taking their cue from the meeting's official thematic focus for 2019 of 'getting things right first time', Inspirata's workshop presentation at FiLM is entitled 'Digital Pathology - Focus on the Workflow' and will be delivered by Tim Wing in the Faraday Room, IET Austin Court at 1pm Tuesday January 29th. Event attendees will likewise be able to request personal demonstrations of Dynamyx throughout the two-day event at Inspirata's stand so they can see for themselves how real-time collaboration, case-sharing and utilisation of AI-based image analysis could be put to work at their institution.
About Inspirata Europe Ltd.
Inspirata Europe Ltd. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processingor contact info@inspirata.com.
