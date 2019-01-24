sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2019 | 07:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Hainan Airlines to launch Shenzhen-Tel Aviv non-stop service on February 22

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines plans to launch non-stop service between Shenzhen, China and Tel Aviv, Israel on February 22. The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The flights will depart from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 1:35 amBeijing time (BJT) and arrive at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport at 7:35 am Israel Standard Time (IST). The return flight will depart from Tel Aviv at 12:10 pm IST and arrive in Shenzhen at 5:00 am BJT the next day.

Hainan_Airlines_logo

Shenzhen is one of the first places where China's economic reform, now in its fortieth year, was initiated. As one of China's three major technology and financial centers, the city's aviation market has huge potential. In recent years, Hainan Airlines has launched over ten long-distance intercontinental routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brussels, Madrid, Paris and Vancouver, among several other destinations.

Route

Flight No.

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Schedule

Aircraft

Shenzhen-Tel Aviv

HU743

1:35 am

7:35 am

Monday/Friday

B787-9

Tel Aviv-Shenzhen

HU744

12:10 pm

5:00 am+1

Monday/Friday

B787-9

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Tel Aviv Flight Schedule (All times are local)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire