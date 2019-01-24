

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported copper production of 77.9 kt in the fourth quarter, compared to last year's 65.2 kt. This resulted in full-year output of 294.7 kt, an increase of 14 percent compared to 258.5 Kt a year ago.



The Group noted that its full-year copper production was at the upper end of its guidance range of 270 kt to 300 kt guidance, mainly due to strong performance from Aktogay.



Full-year gold production reached 183.4 koz, up from last year's 178.7 koz, while silver production rose to 3,511 kt from 3,506 kt a year ago.



Andrew Southam, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am particularly proud that 2018 marks the tenth consecutive year in which the Group has achieved its annual copper production guidance, a period which includes the successful ramp up of our two major growth projects in Kazakhstan, Bozshakol and Aktogay.'



