

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) announced, for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018, Group funds under management were 95.6 billion pounds, an increase of 5%. Net inflow of funds were 10.3 billion pounds, up 8% from prior year.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said: 'The continued strength in retention of clients and their investments resulted in net inflows of 2.6 billion pounds in the final quarter and 10.3 billion pounds for the year, an increase of 8% over the previous 12 months and equivalent to 11% of opening funds under management. Total funds under management were negatively impacted by lower global investment markets, closing the period at 95.6 billion pounds, up 5% since the beginning of the year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX