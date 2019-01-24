Compare 12 leading ERP products at the 4th UK Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event offers a unique opportunity to meet, compare and experience the leading ERP vendors and their products. Taking place on 12th and 13thMarch 2019 at the MK Dons Stadium in Milton Keynes, 12 of the UK's leading ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. This will be the 4th running of the event in the UK, the 12th event overall.

If you are planning to select, upgrade or replace your ERP system, then the ERP HEADtoHEAD event is for you. It is the perfect opportunity for senior finance or IT executives and members of their ERP selection teams to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP products.

The ERP HEADtoHEAD event, was established by Sean Jackson, Managing Director of independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting. "One of the pitfalls you can fall into when selecting a new ERP system, is to rely solely on the vendor's sales demo. Each vendor will have their own interpretation of what they think you are looking for, which makes it difficult to make comparisons." says Jackson, "What you need the vendors to do, is to follow a demo script so that you can compare. This is the fundamental idea of the ERP HEADtoHEAD."

The event takes place over 2 days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting. On Day 1, all vendors take part in an 'Elevator Speech' to introduce themselves. During this session vendors present a summary of their USP's to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their demo. Solution providers such as SAP, Microsoft, IFS, Infor and Sage are amongst the 12 demonstrating their ERP solutions. Delegates can choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, HR, Projects or Sales. Each demonstration lasts 60 minutes and is based on defined high-level scripts.

Day 2 includes the opportunity to hear a panel discussion, comprised of industry end users sharing their experiences on how to avoid ERP implementation mistakes. Attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on 'Are you ERP Ready?' (on Day 1) and 'Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects' (on Day 2).

There will be lots of opportunities for delegates to meet with vendors within the expo area and to network and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP.

"Good opportunity to compare different ERP systems over a short timescale. Good event - worthwhile attending". "Good overview of the ERP Process. Suppliers very helpful and knowledgeable. Good scripts giving apple for apple comparisons," commented previous event delegates.

Special discounts apply for early bird bookings and for more than two attendees registering per company.

For further information and to register check out the event website www.erpheadtohead.com

Press Contact:

Linda Davey

Marketing Manager

Lumenia Consulting UK Ltd

T: +44-207-470-8766

E: info@erpheadtohead.com