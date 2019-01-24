

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group plc (ITE.L) reported that its performance in the first-quarter was in line with management expectations. Revenues on a like-for-like basis were 6% ahead of the comparative quarter reflecting strong underlying trading, partially offset by temporary venue capacity constraints at Acetech Delhi, as previously signalled. Excluding Acetech Delhi, like-for-like revenue growth is 10%.



Revenues for the quarter were 31.5 million pounds compared to 40.7 million pounds last year. The decrease was largely due to this being the smaller biennial quarter and the absence of the non-core events in Russia, which were divested in early October 2018.



The company said it continues to benefit from the investments into products and operational improvements, despite some well-documented headwinds, including macro-economic issues in Turkey, tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Brexit and currency movements.



These benefits are most clearly illustrated in our forward bookings, which were circa 164 million pounds of revenue for 2019, as at 18 January 2019 representing circa 75% of market expectations for the full year.



On a like-for-like basis, these revenues are 8% ahead of this time last year, reflecting the strong revenue growth at a number of our big events, most notably Africa Oil Week.



