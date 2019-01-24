Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on Financial Statements for the year 2018

(UPM, Helsinki, 24 January 2019 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will publish its fourth quarter 2018 results and Financial Statements release for the year 2018 on 31 January 2019 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) after publishing.

UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 31 January 2019 at 13:15 EET.

Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.

Webcast and conference call details:

The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) or through this link. (https://upm.videosync.fi/financial-statement-2018)

Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast.

The presentation is available at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) for 12 months after the call.

Conference call title: Financial Statement Release for the year 2018

International telephone numbers with a pin code 98972217#

AU: +61 284058549

AT: +43 19287907

CH: +41 225809034

DE: +49 6913803430

ES: +34 935472900

HK: +852 30600225

IN: +91 2261875172

IR: +353 14311252

IT: +39 0236013821

JP: +81 344556492

NL: +31 207095189

SP: +65 64298349

BE: 080029913

DK: +45 35445577

FI: +358981710310

FR: +33 170750711

NO: +47 23500243

SE: +46 856642651

UK: +44 3333000804

US: +1 6319131422

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com)

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,100 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

