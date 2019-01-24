Changes in Valmet's executive team

Valmet Oyj's press release January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Juha Lappalainen, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operational Development (SOD) has successfully lead Valmet's Strategy and Operational Development corporate function since 2015. Juha wants now to move closer to the business and will start in a new position in Valmet's Services business line as of March 1, 2019. In his new role he will concentrate on managing strategic projects of the business line and reports to Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services.

Due to this change, Valmet will divide the Strategy and Operational Development function so that the Strategy function will be integrated into Valmet's Finance corporate function lead by CFO Kari Saarinen. Julia Macharey, currently holding the position of Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Valmet, is appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development. The changes are effective as of March 1, 2019.

