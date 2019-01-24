Givaudan opens Digital Factory in Paris to accelerate digital transformation and innovation

24 Jan 2019

Givaudan, the global leader in flavours and fragrances, has inaugurated a Digital Factory to continue driving digital transformation and anticipate trends.

The Digital Factory is a project accelerator that brings together Givaudan's experts, partners and customers from all over the world to explore new ways to transform our business and drive opportunities in a thriving ecosystem of innovation. It is located in the heart of Paris next to Station F, the biggest start-up campus in the world.

Gilles Andrier, Givaudan CEO, said: "Innovation has always been at the heart of our strategy. In the past few years, we have successfully piloted the potential of artificial intelligence, big data and emerging technologies. The launch of our Digital Factory will help us to accelerate these digital opportunities and further expand into new spaces as we continue shaping the future of our industry by leading the way into the next era of customer experience."

The Digital Factory is a new platform that will enable Givaudan to broaden the creative space of its Flavourists and Perfumers, reinventing ways to create, develop and make better Flavours and Fragrances that delight consumers worldwide.

Fabien Jaunault, Head of Information Management and Technology, said: "The Digital Factory is a place to inspire, ideate, and accelerate initiatives in an environment that stimulates a mindset of innovation and encourages thinking beyond current ways of working."

Now fully operational, Givaudan's Digital Factory is already hosting internal and external experts collaborating on several projects to accelerate its digital journey.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company reported sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 100 locations, the Company has more than 11,100 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com (http://www.givaudan.com).

