AEDAS Homes Launches Live, the First Online Platform to Visit New-build Homes in Real Time

AEDAS Homes, a leading developer in the residential real estate market in Spain, has created Live, the first real-time virtual tour of new-build homes on the internet.

Live is a project which was designed to make it easier for customers, especially those who reside in other countries, to view their future home and clear up any uncertainties they may have in a way that is convenient and comfortable. "This means our clients can avoid having to travel, we can build trust, and we speed up the decision-making process," says Jose Luis Leiros, the Director of Innovation at AEDAS Homes and head of the project.

The company has managed to take Live from the drawing board to reality in just a few months by ingeniously combining what were three previously separate universes in the new-build real estate sector: 3D modelling, virtual TV and the internet.

The first development featured on this tour is Vanian Gardens in Estepona, near Malaga on the Costa del Sol. Phase Iof Vanian Gardens will be finished by year-end, andany customers who are interestedcan go tolive.aedashomes.com and book their visit on the online calendar. They will then receive a confirmation email and a link to a free video call service to connect. All they must do then is click on the link and, without installing any software, the browser does the rest to connect with the sales adviser.

Once connected, the sales adviser receives the client on a television set equipped with screens that show the location and the residential development in detail. Then, in a way that is perfectly integrated into the 3D model, the sales consultant walks through the common areas and the different rooms of the house. In addition, home buyers can see for themselves the real views. "Live is not a monologue. The key is that a conversation is established so that the client can ask questions in real time," explains Javier Sanchez, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer (CMO).

After the soft launch of this innovative experience a few weeks ago, feedback from the first customers has been positive. "Live helped me to understand the layout of the development much better, to see what the homes will really be like, just as if I had gone and visited in person in Spain," says Nils, who is house hunting on the Costa del Sol from his home country, Norway.