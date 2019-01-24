Nevermore Security Wins Global Award with Business Worldwide Magazine for Work with Energy Sector

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

IT security expert Annabelle Lee and her company Nevermore Security have gained global recognition in the illustrious Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Awards. Nevermore was the outright winner in the category 'Most Innovative Cyber Security Practitioner of the Year', impressing judges with its approach to what has become one of the hottest topics for businesses of all sizes.

The title was handed out as part of the BWM 2018 Global Corporate Excellence Awards which identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

Cyber security is a huge priority for nations and organisations, with experts predicting that global cybercrime damages will reach $6 trillion by 2021. One of the industries facing significant challenges is the energy sector, and continually evolving threats and technology environments have made energy providers a potential target for criminals.

Annabelle Lee founded Nevermore Security to help energy companies combat the risks of cyber vulnerabilities and threats; offering guidance and support as well as offering strategies and solutions to protect critical data.

Nevermore Security is uniquely placed to support energy companies in addressing cyber security, particularly for the power system devices (the operational technology) environment. With more than three decades in the field of cybersecurity, Annabelle Lee has seen huge changes in the way sensitive information is processed over the years. She said, "The combination of new and legacy technology is a challenge for the electric sector that must ensure the reliability and availability of the grid. My company works with utilities to manage risks, and we think we will be very busy over the coming years!"

Lee started working on critical infrastructure cybersecurity in 2004, while based at the US Department of Homeland Security. She then returned to the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in 2008 and led the development of the NIST Interagency Report 7628, Guidelines for Smart Grid Cyber Security. The first ever document focusing solely on the electric sector, the paper involved collaboration from over 100 volunteers from around the world and has been used internationally. Lee is also involved with several Department of Energy (DoE) research projects, works with several utilities, and participates on a Security Advisory Committee for two DoE laboratories.

For further information about Annabelle Lee and Nevermore Security, visit. https://www.nevermoresecurity.com/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/01/23/tackling-cyber-risks-in-the-energy-sector/

More details about the Business Worldwide awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

https://www.bwmonline.com/about-us/

Contact

Robert Weinberg

Awards Department

E: robert.weinberg@bwmonline.com



W: www.bwmonline.com

