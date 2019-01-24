Capita plc - Notice of investor event

Notice of investor event

Capita plc will be hosting a Software education event for investors this morning, Thursday 24 January, and again for analysts on Monday, 28 January 2019 in London.

The event will include a presentation by senior executives of Capita Software to provide greater insight into our Software division and the value to Capita's wider digitally-enabled BPO offering. It will conclude with product presentations to showcase a selection of Capita's market-leading software products.

The presentation includes divisional financial objectives, which form part of Capita's existing 2020 targets. These are for Capita Software to grow its order book faster than revenue; to achieve revenue growth of mid to high single digits; to at least maintain operating margins and to deliver cash conversion before capital investment of at least 100% in 2020.

The software presentation will be available on our website today at www.capita.com/investors.

The Company's full results for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be published on 14 March 2019.

