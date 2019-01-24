The 540 MW project, in Brasileira, will feature 18 units with a capacity of 30 MW each. The developer is Brazil-based Gruppo Interalli and work on the giant plant is expected to start in the second half of the year.Brazilian infrastructure and energy project developer Grupo Interalli says it has secured construction approval for the Marangatu Photovoltaic Complex, a 540 MW solar plant near the municipality of Brasileira, in the northeastern state of Piauí. Approval was awarded by local environment department the Secretaria Estadual do Meio Ambiente do Piauí. The company said the giant solar plant ...

