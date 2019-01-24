Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the demerger of Schibsted ASA

Transaction: Demerger of Schibsted ASA ("Schibsted") whereby its international online classifieds business will be transferred to MPI and Schibsted's shareholders will receive consideration shares in MPI.

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 24 February 2019

Exchange ratio: 1:1 within the two share classes: 1 A share in Schibsted will give the right to 1 A share in MPI, and 1 B share in Schibsted will give the right to 1 B share in MPI.

Last day including right: 9 April 2019

Ex-date: 10 April 2019

Record Date: 11 April 2019

Other information: MPI intends to apply for listing of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with expected first day of trading on 10 April 2019.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Oslo Stock Exchange's continuing obligations for listed companies.

Oslo, 24 January 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

