Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the demerger of Schibsted ASA

Transaction: Demerger of Schibsted ASA ("Schibsted") whereby its international online classifieds business will be transferred to MPI and Schibsted's shareholders will receive consideration shares in MPI.
Date on which the corporate action was made public: 24 February 2019
Exchange ratio: 1:1 within the two share classes: 1 A share in Schibsted will give the right to 1 A share in MPI, and 1 B share in Schibsted will give the right to 1 B share in MPI.
Last day including right: 9 April 2019
Ex-date: 10 April 2019
Record Date: 11 April 2019
Other information: MPI intends to apply for listing of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with expected first day of trading on 10 April 2019.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Oslo Stock Exchange's continuing obligations for listed companies.
Oslo, 24 January 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA
Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire