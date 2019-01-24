

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY, DRREDDY) announced Thursday the launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DIPRIVAN (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Diprivan is a trademark of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.



Dr. Reddy's Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP is available in 10 mg/mL vials for Single Patient Use Only.



Dr. Reddy's said it uses distribution controls to market Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP. The company will not accept orders from correctional facilities and prison systems whose intended use of the product is to aid in lethal injection.



According to IMS Health, the Diprivan brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $310 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018.



