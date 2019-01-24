ZetaDisplay AB: Virala Oy Ab to increase its ownership in ZetaDisplay - new largest shareholder

announces that Finnish Virala Oy Ab has increased its shareholding in the company. The shareholding in ZetaDisplay now exceeds ten per cent by holding 2 811 681 shares (1 700 000 as of 31.12.2018). Virala Oy Ab is now the company's largest shareholder.

" We believe that ZetaDisplay has a great potential with continued consolidation of the fragmented market in Europe. The significant changes in the physical retail trade are paving the way for continued good demand for the company's leading solutions. We have followed the company during the past years and participated in the two latest growth-oriented share issues as one of the company's largest shareholders. We have now decided to increase our investment over the stock exchange. I am also part of the nomination committee ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting", comments Alexander Ehrnrooth, President and CEO of Virala Group.

Malmö, January 24th 2019

For questions, please contact:

Leif Liljebrunn, President and CEO

Phone 0708-45 80 52

Email Leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Telefon 0708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

About Virala

Virala Group is a family owned group focusing on controlled and co-controlled private and publicly traded companies. Virala is an active owner with significant shareholdings in its group companies. In addition, Virala actively manages a global portfolio including private equity, venture capital and real estate investments. Virala is the largest or second largest shareholder exceeding 10% ownership in the following publicly traded companies: Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Fiskars Oyj Abp, YIT Oyj and ZetaDisplay AB.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a total provider of communication solutions to influence behavior on the last meter in a physical store or office environment. The company is built on a profound understanding of human behavior in decision-making situations. ZetaDisplay deliver its insights using a smart technology platform that generates engaging digital display solutions. The total offering includes strategy, planning, software, hardware, installation and content production as well as analysis, technical support and services. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, Sweden. The company has annual net sales of 343 MSEK (rolling 12 months) and employs more than 140 employees at eight offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. The customer base consists of major retail and service companies operating in the Nordic countries, the Baltic States and BeNeLux. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Stock Exchange [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com