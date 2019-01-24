

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Thursday, with positive U.S. earnings as well as optimism about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China helping underpin investor sentiment.



Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States next week for the next round of trade negotiations with Washington, following high-level talks between the world's two largest economies at the start of the year.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy later today, with economists expecting no change in rates.



The benchmark DAX was up 22 points or 0.20 percent at 11,093 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Automakers were moving higher ahead of high-level talks between the U.S. and China next week. BMW rose 0.8 percent, Daimler rallied 1.1 percent and Volkswagen added 0.6 percent.



Osram Licht dropped 0.6 percent after its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 from continuing operations declined 15 percent on a comparable basis.



Fresenius jumped 4.4 percent after BAML upgraded the stock rating to 'buy'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX