

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported Thursday an EBITDA loss and lower sales in its fiscal 2018. The company said it met earnings and sales guidance for fiscal 2018 and that it expects growth in fiscal 2019. Shares of SMA Solar were gaining around 3 percent in Germany.



For fiscal 2018, the expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA is around negative 67 million euros, compared to last year's positive 97.3 million euros. The latest results were impacted by one-time items as well as provisions for financing the planned restructuring measures.



Sales fell to around 761 million euros from 891.0 million euros last year according to preliminary calculations, as a result of increased price pressure. Sales were at the lower end of the Managing Board's guidance.



In 2018, SMA Solar sold PV inverters with a total output of around 8.5 GW. Inverter output sold in the past fiscal year was thus on a par with the previous year's 8.5 GW.



SMA will publish the complete consolidated financial statements for 2018 on March 28.



For the 2019 fiscal year, the SMA Managing Board anticipates positive EBITDA of between 20 million euros and 50 million euros. Sales are expected to increase to between 800 million euros and 880 million euros.



The company noted that key stimuli for the growth will be the expected positive market development in Europe and America and the revival of the storage market.



In Germany, SMA Solar shares were trading at 17.97 euros, up 2.8 percent.



