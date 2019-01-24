ProntoPro Raises €6 Million to Reinvent Local Services

MILAN and VIENNA, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ProntoPro ( www.prontopro.it , www.prontopro.at , www.prontopro.ch ), Italy's largest local service marketplace, now aims to become the European leader. To this end, the startup, founded in 2015 in Milan, announced a €6 million round, led by Immobiliare.it, bringing total funding to over €10 million. The funding will be used to expand to new countries and to improve the technology.

To help the startup become an international player, ProntoPro strengthened its board of directors through the addition of Giovanni Ciserani. Ciserani was Procter & Gamble's Group President, Global Fabric & Home Care, and Baby & Feminine Care, and is now Chairman of the Board of the multinational Hero. ProntoPro's board already includes several CEOs and entrepreneurs, such as Vito Lomele, who founded Jobrapido.

The capital increase and the arrival of Giovanni Ciserani are important milestones, just a few months after the launch of ProntoPro Austria ( www.prontopro.at ) and ProntoPro Switzerland ( www.prontopro.ch ).

ProntoPro offers over 400 different local services: from home improvement to event organization, from private lessons to wellness. It experienced impressive growth from the very beginning: in less than 4 years the startup built a team of over 100 people, and its service has been used by over one million customers and over 350,000 professionals.

"We are very proud of our rapid growth. But we recognize that we are still at less than 1% of our potential: we need to work hard to improve our service to both service professionals and to customers," said Marco Ogliengo CEO and Co-Founder.