Edison Investment Research - Technology - EMIS: EMIS finished FY18 in a better position than it started the year. Trading was in line with expectations and the customer support issue uncovered a year ago has been resolved. The company has a strong cash position and can now focus fully on the development and roll-out of the EMIS-X platform. We maintain our forecasts pending FY18 results on 20 March.ISIN: GB00B61D1Y04

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...