smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, continues to strengthen its position as the leader of multi-asset technology platforms for the buy and sell side and accelerates its expansion within new regions.

smartTrade has grown significantly in recent years. In order to secure future growth and continue to deliver premium customer service, the company has strengthened its senior management and sales team.

Annalisa Sarasini, Chief Business Development Officer, will drive the Business Development Strategy and lead smartTrade through its next stage of growth.

Annalisa Sarasini said: "I am very excited to be leading smartTrade's development strategy. We have witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years. We look forward to continuing our growth and expansion in multiple areas such as Fixed Income, Crypto, AI, Machine Learning and Quantum Computing".

Lionel Sancenot has been appointed Global Head of Sales. He will assume the management of Sales Operations. Having previously worked for Amundi, Iress, Sungard and GL Trade, Lionel brings over 15 years of enterprise sales experience in financial technology along with extensive international knowledge.

Lionel Sancenot commented: "I'm very pleased to join a company such as smartTrade, which possesses a strong track record, a unique technology and great solutions. I am looking forward to scaling up the capabilities in terms of sales in order to support our clients' expansion and projects."

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lionel to smartTrade, I'm sure his experience will add great value to our team. I'm also looking forward to working closely with Annalisa and benefitting from her strategic vision to support our expansion. These changes will be extremely beneficial for our clients and partners which in turn will assist in the development of the company" he concluded.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

