Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $47bn Asthma & COPD Market

Pharma Leader Series: Top 20 Asthma & COPD Companies 2019-2029
Company Overview, Marketed Products, Product Pipeline, Revenues, Forecast
The global asthma & COPD therapies market was valued at $36.21bn in 2018 and is projected to grow to $47bn by 2029.
Report Scope
• Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Profiles of the leading 20 asthma & COPD companies:
• Aerocrine (Circassia)
• ALK-Abello A/S
• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• AstraZeneca
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Chiesi Farmaceutici
• Cipla
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Lallemand Pharma International
• Merck
• MundiPharma
• Novartis
• Pulmatrix
• Roche
• Sanofi/Regeneron
• Sunovion
• Teva
• Theravance Biopharma|Mylan Inc.
• Vectura Group plc
• Verona Pharma plc
• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:
• An overview and analysis of the company
• A portfolio of the company's marketed product and product pipeline
• Financial Information
• Revenue forecast from 2019-2029
• Recent developments
• Future Outlook
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the asthma and COPD market.
