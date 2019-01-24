Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $47bn Asthma & COPD Market

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pharma Leader Series: Top 20 Asthma & COPD Companies 2019-2029

Company Overview, Marketed Products, Product Pipeline, Revenues, Forecast

The global asthma & COPD therapies market was valued at $36.21bn in 2018 and is projected to grow to $47bn by 2029.

Report Scope

• Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Profiles of the leading 20 asthma & COPD companies:

• Aerocrine (Circassia)

• ALK-Abello A/S

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Chiesi Farmaceutici

• Cipla

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Lallemand Pharma International

• Merck

• MundiPharma

• Novartis

• Pulmatrix

• Roche

• Sanofi/Regeneron

• Sunovion

• Teva

• Theravance Biopharma|Mylan Inc.

• Vectura Group plc

• Verona Pharma plc

• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• An overview and analysis of the company

• A portfolio of the company's marketed product and product pipeline

• Financial Information

• Revenue forecast from 2019-2029

• Recent developments

• Future Outlook

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the asthma and COPD market.

