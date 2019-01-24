The global market stagnated last year, with around 98 GW deployed. For 2019, the experts expect stronger solar growth, provided there are no setbacks in China.From pv magazine Germany. Once again in 2018, the 100 GW mark for new PV capacity was narrowly missed, according to market research company PV Market Alliance. Analysts say 98 GW of PV capacity was installed last year, a gigawatt shy of the figure they registered a year earlier. With around 44 GW, China accounted for almost half of global capacity additions, a figure that was down 17% on 2017's record 53 GW as markets in the USA, Japan ...

