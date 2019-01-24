International General Insurance Holdings Limited (IGI), the international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer, has announced the appointment of Nick Garrity to the role of Chief Executive Officer of IGI's Labuan Branch. Nick will be based in the Kuala Lumpur office.

In his new role, Nick will help strengthen the Group's offering in Asia Pacific, with a planned growth strategy from IGI's Kuala Lumpur office, which will serve as the Group's hub, for expansion in the region.

Nick has 28 years of experience in the international insurance and reinsurance industry and joins IGI from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in Singapore, where he was Head of Sales, Asia Pacific. Prior to that, Nick was Strategic Customer and Broker Relationship Director at Royal Sun Alliance, also in Singapore. Nick has also held Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles at Lockton Companies. Before then, he was at Marsh, starting his career at Willis.

Since the company's inception in Amman, Jordan in 2001, IGI has expanded beyond the Middle East and North Africa region. Today, IGI now writes specialist commercial insurance and reinsurance in over 200 countries. Registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, IGI has offices in London, Bermuda, Amman, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Casablanca.

"In Nick, IGI has identified a proven industry expert, who will be able to provide immediate strong leadership and strategic direction to the Group's plans for growth in Asia," said Wasef Jabsheh, Chief Executive Officer at IGI. "In the reinsurance space we have grown organically by attracting top talent, and Nick's expertise in generating growth by creating and retaining high calibre teams in cross-cultural environments will be key to IGI further building scale in Asia."

Nick Garrity added: "IGI has a clear vision for growth on an international scale and in Asia. I'm looking forward to working with an outstanding team and helping IGI expand its profile in Asia and enhance its global and entrepreneurial operation."

About IGI:

International General Insurance Holdings Limited is registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with operations in Bermuda, Jordan, UAE, Malaysia, Morocco and a wholly owned subsidiary in the U.K.

IGI Bermuda is a class 3B (re)insurer regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). This subsidiary is the principal underwriting entity for the Group. The Group also has a branch in Labuan, Malaysia, registered as a second-tier offshore reinsurer.

Both IGI Bermuda and IGI UK are rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard Poor's and A- (Excellent) with a positive outlook by A.M Best Company.

IGI Group of companies underwrites a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, engineering, casualty, legal expenses, directors and officers, financial institutions, general aviation, ports terminals, marine liability, political violence, forestry and reinsurance treaty business.

International General Insurance Holdings Limited had assets in excess of US$ 945 million as at 30th September 2018.

For more information, please visit www.iginsure.com or email info@iginsure.com.

