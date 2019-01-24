Fast-growing number of customers and partners in EMEA are embracing SnapLogic's AI-powered integration platform to accelerate digital transformation

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced accelerated customer growth and record financial results for 2018 in EMEA. With a best-ever Q4, SnapLogic EMEA achieved triple-digit-growth and brought on dozens of new enterprise customers across the region. SnapLogic's momentum in EMEA was a reflection of a surging integration market; increased demand for the company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform; and a growing go-to-market team to advance customer adoption and success in the UK, Benelux, DACH, Nordics, and Middle East, among other regions.

Enterprises in EMEA choosing the SnapLogic integration platform in the past year span leaders across industries, including: challenger banks such as Hampshire Trust Bank, Secure Trust Bank, and Unity Trust Bank; retailers such as ATU, Regatta, and Roadchef; technology firms including Clarizen, M-Files, NTT Security, RedEye, and Zycus; public institutions including Science Museum Group; financial information provider Euromoney; television broadcaster OSN; building products distributor SIG; among others. They join existing SnapLogic customers in EMEA such as multinational public transport company Arriva; biopharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca; the world's largest international airline Emirates; energy management leader Schneider Electric; and law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

2018 also saw a significant expansion of SnapLogic's channel partner program across EMEA. New channel partners signed in 2018 include Devoteam in The Netherlands, dtms in Germany, du in the Middle East, eCraft Oy in Finland and Sweden, Identity Methods in the UK, Inviqa in the UK and Germany, KETL in the UK, Rojo in The Netherlands, and TmaxSoft in France and the UK. Read more about SnapLogic EMEA's channel growth here.

"For organisations moving to the cloud and undergoing digital transformation, application and data integration has become a top priority for CIOs and IT teams across EMEA," said Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA. "They want a single integration platform for all their app and data integration projects, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid; one with an easy to use, self-service interface that multiple users across the organisation can master; and a platform that natively embraces AI and machine learning to accelerate productivity and time to value. The SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform stands alone in meeting these key requirements, and we're thrilled dozens of companies across EMEA are using it today to achieve success and we look forward to working with many more in 2019."

The SnapLogic integration platform has been recognized as a market leader by industry analysts and customers alike. Within the last year, SnapLogic was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service 2018; recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019; ranked in Constellation Research's Integration Platform as a Service ShortList 2018; and voted by customers as a Leader in G2 Crowd's Best iPaaS Software Grid 2018; among other honors.

SnapLogic's intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Gemma Smith

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700