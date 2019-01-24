Mindtree Opens New Minneapolis Office to Support Magnet360, its Expanding Salesforce Practice

BANGALORE, India and MINNEAPOLIS, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New space includes The Magnet360 Garage, A Center for Salesforce Innovation



Today, Mindtree inaugurated a larger office space to accommodate the strong growth seen by Magnet360, the Mindtree Salesforce practice. The new office is designed to help businesses accelerate their adoption of software as a service (SaaS), the trend that is redefining the way enterprises use technology. The new 30,000-square-foot space is architected to promote a flexible, dynamic work environment. Among the design goals was to create a silo-free space where employees can balance high-collaboration and intense focus.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633364/Mindtree_Logo.jpg )



Magnet360's consulting-led approach offers a unique blend of customer engagement, deep Salesforce knowledge and agile expertise to evaluate business challenges and user journeys. This mirrors Mindtree's holistic approach to accelerating cloud transformation. It enables organizations to amplify their Salesforce opportunities and drive new cloud-borne business models. The facility offers an interactive space for multi-disciplinary teams and clients to use design thinking techniques to experiment and execute ideas utilizing the Salesforce Platform.

Mindtree's newest office is designed as a town setting with a network of smaller 'neighborhoods' to encourage hyper-collaboration across small, agile teams. The interconnected wings are anchored by a large communal area for all-company 'Rockin Rally' meetings and cross-functional teams to work together. Embedded in the office is modern audio/visual technology to connect the global Magnet360 team and the broader team of nearly 20,000 Mindtree Minds. There are also several ad-hoc meeting lounges, interconnecting and scalable offices, a variety of workspaces, quiet pods, a library and wellness room.

A focal point just off the lobby is the Magnet360 Garage, A Center for Salesforce Innovation. It's a 1,300 square foot space that serves as a digital hub for Salesforce transformation and an area for organizations to re-think cloud opportunities from scratch to scale. True to its name, the studio is designed like a garage, with overhead doors and exposed stud walls, evoking the startup experiences of the world's most brilliant technology companies. Modeled after Mindtree's Digital Pumpkin innovation hubs in Bangalore and New Jersey, the Magnet360 Garage brings business and IT together across multiple disciplines. It is a technology-rich ideation space to co-create meaningful solutions using the power of Salesforce.

"Organizations are constantly adapting as they look for ways to better connect with customers and anchor their business in the cloud," said Matt Meents, Senior Vice President and head of Magnet360, Mindtree's Salesforce practice. "Magnet360 is motivated to continuously improve our Salesforce practice, stretching ourselves to re-imagine business models. This amazing new space is not only very functional, it was designed with extreme care to be a great place to work."

"Everything about this office exemplifies the core tenets that differentiate Mindtree," said Paul Gottsegen, Chief Marketing Officer & Head, Mindtree Americas. "An environment purpose built for continuous innovation and continuous improvement. A laboratory for taking cloud-enabled ideas and turning them into real-world solutions that scale. A culture where everyone feels engaged. It's all here. We can't wait to see the transformative projects that come out of this facility for our Salesforce clients."

"Salesforce is thrilled to see Magnet360 embrace innovation with the launch of the Magnet360 Garage," said Peter Doolan, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation at Salesforce. "This new space will empower Magnet360 to deliver digital transformation for customers with the Salesforce Platform."

As part of Mindtree, with nearly 20,000 Mindtree Minds across 27 countries and 43 offices, the Magnet360 team can tap into a wealth of expertise to scale end-to-end enterprise solutions.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

About Magnet360

Magnet360, the Mindtree Salesforce practice, has been a Salesforce partner since 2004. We help forward-thinking companies engage their most important audiences to drive the growth, retention, and efficiencies that ensure meaningful business outcomes. By leveraging the Salesforce Platform and an iterative delivery model we help businesses work smarter and deliver value to their organizations quickly. Our innovative cross-cloud solutions have been delivered to customers in a variety of industries.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global IT consulting and services company which helps clients across 17 countries achieve business agility, competitive edge, and growth. We harness the power of Continuous Delivery, our digital expertise, industry knowledge, and research in emerging technologies to drive efficiencies and enable business innovation for over 340 clients. Mindtree is consistently regarded as one of the best places to work. This is a reflection of our entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds' who embody the winning culture that defines our commitment to excellence, innovation, and co-creation. To learn more about us, visit http://www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Swetha Ganesan

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9789061981

Swetha.Ganesan@mindtree.com

UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com

EUROPE

Susie Wyeth

Hotwire

+44-20-7608-4657

susie.wyeth@hotwireglobal.com