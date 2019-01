Trading in Dignitana AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 29, 2019. Short name: DIGN BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012011062 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 164236 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.