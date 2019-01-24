

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Thursday and the pound edged higher against its major counterparts on hopes for a 'no deal' Brexit after U.K.'s opposition Labour Party signaled support for an amendment that could avoid a no-deal Brexit in a vote due next week.



The amendment tabled by Yvette Cooper, who is an MP for the Labor Party, suggested extension of article 50 if there is no parliamentary consensus on Brexit deal by the end of next month.



The amendment will be voted next Tuesday. The Labour Party signaled that 'it is highly likely' to back the amendment as a way of closing down the prospect of no deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 6,837 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.



Daily Mail & General Trust advanced 1.2 percent. The media firm reported that its Group revenue for the first quarter rose 2 percent on an underlying basis.



Anglo American shed 0.8 percent. The mining firm reported that its fourth-quarter total production on a copper equivalent basis increased 7 percent from last year, excluding the effect of the stoppage at Minas-Rio.



Restaurant Group slumped 4.4 percent. The company said that its like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2018 declined 2.0 percent, while total sales increased 1.0 percent.



