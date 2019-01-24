Liquid.com adds language support for Traditional and Simplified Chinese

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset platform Liquid has released language support for Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese, enabling customers to select their preferred language in Chinese, in addition to Korean, Japanese and English.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812952/Liquid_language_support.jpg

Other languages are in the pipeline to cater for a growing base of global customers, in preparation for Liquid's next phase of expansion.

"As a regulated trading platform in Japan, we are committed to building transparency and asset liquidity in the blockchain ecosystem with trusted partners in China. This is a key market for us, as interest in blockchain projects from China continues to grow globally," said Liquid CEO Mike Kayamori.

Liquid is the flagship product of Quoine, a global fintech company licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency, with more than 300 staff around the world.

The Liquid platform offers a suite of professional trading tools to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. Liquid customers are also able to trade on margin with up to 25x leverage.

For those who prefer to hold their tokens, there is the option to lend digital assets to margin traders and earn interest. Liquid provides extra security protection by keeping customer funds securely in cold wallet storage.

ABOUT LIQUID BY QUOINE

Founded in 2014, Quoine is a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid by Quoine combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at Liquid.com

In September 2017, Quoine Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

In October 2017, Quoine became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

In November 2017, Quoine successfully raised 350m Qash (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105m) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. As part of the Liquid platform development, Quoinex and Qryptos was merged into Liquid.

In September 2018, Quoine's historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, was merged and relaunched as Liquid. Liquid is powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs.

As at July 2018, Quoine's trading platforms exceeded USD50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

Liquid is one of the world's largest regulated crypto-fiat platform in the world by transaction volume, providing trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, Singapore dollar, and Australian dollar.

Liquid offers powerful trading features, which include:

Margin trading of up to 25x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

A range of new features and services are being developed as part of the Liquid roadmap, including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

Corporate Website: https://quoine.com

Liquid Website: https://liquid.com

Liquid Blog: https://blog.liquid.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/Quoine

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Liquid_Global

Facebook: https://facebook.com/LiquidGlobal/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quoine

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liquid_global/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/liquid

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/LiquidGlobal

Liquid brand reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv8dhqOnXg0